Applied Material is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (AMAT, RTEC, AEIS, UCTT, MKSI)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Applied Material ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.8%. Following is Rudolph Technol with a future earnings growth of 4.2%. Adv Energy Inds ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 6.5%.

Ultra Clean Hold follows with a future earnings growth of 7.0%, and Mks Instruments rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 7.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rudolph Technol on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Rudolph Technol have risen 15.8%. We continue to monitor Rudolph Technol for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.