Applied Material (AMAT) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $42.40

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $42.15 today and has reached the first level of support at $42.40. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $40.31 and $38.47 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Material share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.24 and a high of $69.44 and are now at $41.16, 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) has potential upside of 70.7% based on a current price of $41.16 and analysts' consensus price target of $70.28. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.29 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $60.07.

