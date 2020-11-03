Applied Material (AMAT) Breaks Through Resistance at $54.50

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $52.98 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $54.50. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $56.52 and $60.06.

There is potential upside of 33.9% for shares of Applied Material based on a current price of $52.49 and an average consensus analyst price target of $70.28. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.10 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $61.52.

Over the past year, Applied Material has traded in a range of $37.81 to $69.44 and is now at $52.49, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

