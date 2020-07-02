Applied Genetic Falls 11.21% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.02 to a high of $5.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.69 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Applied Genetic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.42 and a 52-week low of $2.53 and are now trading 100% above that low price at $5.07 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.6%.

