Apple Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.49%

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $298.87 to a high of $302.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $301.00 on volume of 12.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Apple Inchas traded in a range of $0.00 to $327.85 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.54% higher and 0.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Apple Inc and will alert subscribers who have AAPL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.