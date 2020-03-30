Apple Inc has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (AAPL, IMMR, HPQ, NTAP, HPE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Apple Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.5 million. Immersion Corp is next with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Hp Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

Netapp Inc follows with a an RPE of $569,000, and Hewlett Packa rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $449,000.

