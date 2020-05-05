Apple Inc (AAPL) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $295.79

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $291.06 today and have reached the first resistance level of $295.79. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $298.43 and $305.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Apple Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $327.85 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% higher and 0.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has potential upside of 0.0% based on a current price of $0.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $196.06. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $259.27 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $269.96.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Apple Inc on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $252.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Apple Inc have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor AAPL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.