Apple Inc (AAPL) Breaks Through Resistance at $309.83

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened today above their pivot of $308.93 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $309.83. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $310.96 and $312.99 will be of interest.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) defies analysts with a current price ($309.00) 36.6% above its average consensus price target of $196.06. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $284.19 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $228.62.

Over the past year, Apple Inc has traded in a range of $151.70 to $323.33 and is now at $309.00, 104% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.06% higher and 1.67% higher over the past week, respectively.

