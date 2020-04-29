Apple Inc (AAPL) Approaches New Upside Target of $288.50

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $280.87 today and have reached the first resistance level of $283.54. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $288.50 and $296.13 will be of interest.

Apple Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $327.85 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.64% lower over the past week, respectively.

Apple Inc has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $196.06. Apple Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $257.07 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $272.30.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Apple Inc and will alert subscribers who have AAPL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.