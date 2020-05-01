Apple Hospitalit has the Lowest Beta in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (APLE, CHSP, HT, XHR, INN)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Apple Hospitalit ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Chesapeake Lodgi is next with a a beta of 0.9. Hersha Hospital ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Xenia Hotels & R follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Summit Hotel Pro rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

