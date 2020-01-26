Apple Hospitalit is Among the Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (APLE, PEB, RHP, CLDT, SHO)
Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Apple Hospitalit ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 6.0%. Following is Pebblebrook Hote with a an earnings yield of 4.7%. Ryman Hospitalit ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.4%.
Chatham Lodging follows with a an earnings yield of 4.3%, and Sunstone Hotel rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.
