Apollo Commercia is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ARI , LADR , DX , PMT , STWD )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Mortgage REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Apollo Commercia (NYSE:ARI ) ranks first with a gain of 18.88%; Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR ) ranks second with a gain of 18.65%; and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX ) ranks third with a gain of 17.29%.

Pennymac Mortgag (NYSE:PMT ) follows with a gain of 15.21% and Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 14.04%.

