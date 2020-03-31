Apartment Invest has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Residential REITs Industry (AIV, ACC, EQR, CPT, IRT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Apartment Invest ranks lowest with a sales growth of 96.2%. Following is American Campus with a sales growth of 128.3%. Equity Residenti ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 188.0%.

Camden Prop Tr follows with a sales growth of 291.6%, and Independence Rea rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 510.3%.

