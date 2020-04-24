Apartment Invest Falls 1.54% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Apartment Invest (NYSE:AIV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.16 to a high of $35.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.33 on volume of 365,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Apartment Invest share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.53 and a high of $55.68 and are now at $34.76, 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

