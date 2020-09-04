Apache Corp Trading Higher Today on Above-Average Volume (APA)

Apache Corp's stock is up 28.6% to $9.75 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 25.7 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 19.8 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Apache Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Apache Corp in search of a potential trend change.

Apache Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.12 and a 52-week low of $3.80 and are now trading 137% above that low price at $9.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.3%.