Apache Corp (APA) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $7.77

Shares of Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) opened today above their pivot of $7.65 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $7.77. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $8.11 and $8.57.

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) has potential upside of 510.7% based on a current price of $7.52 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.92. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.70 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.16.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apache Corp have traded between a low of $3.80 and a high of $37.40 and are now at $7.52, which is 98% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.38% lower and 6.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Apache Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Apache Corp in search of a potential trend change.