Apache Corp (APA) Breaks Through Support at $9.56

Shares of Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $10.53 today and have reached the first support level of $9.56. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $8.43 and $6.33.

Apache Corp has overhead space with shares priced $9.98, or 78.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.92. Apache Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $24.94 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $27.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apache Corp have traded between the current low of $9.13 and a high of $38.12 and are now at $9.98. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

