Apache Corp (APA) Breaks Through Resistance at $28.30

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $28.22 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $28.30. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $28.50 and $28.78 will be of interest.

Apache Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.12 and a 52-week low of $18.33 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $28.10 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Potential upside of 63.4% exists for Apache Corp, based on a current level of $28.10 and analysts' average consensus price target of $45.92. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.90 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $25.74.

