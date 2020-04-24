Apache Corp (APA) Breaks Through Resistance at $10.81

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $10.30 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $10.81. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $11.06 and $11.82.

Potential upside of 304.3% exists for Apache Corp, based on a current level of $11.36 and analysts' average consensus price target of $45.92. Apache Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.35 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $21.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Apache Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.80 and a high of $37.40 and are now at $11.36, 199% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 10.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Apache Corp and will alert subscribers who have APA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.