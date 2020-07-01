Anworth Mortgage has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Mortgage REITs Industry (ANH, ORC, ARR, EARN, CMO)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Anworth Mortgage ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.65. Orchid Island Ca is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.73. Armour Residenti ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.74.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.76, and Capstead Mortgag rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.79.

