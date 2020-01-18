MySmarTrend
Anthera Pharmace has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Biotechnology Industry (ANTH, CHRS, RGLS, TTOO, IRWD)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 5:30am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Anthera Pharmace ranks lowest with a ROE of -63,542.8%. Coherus Bioscien is next with a ROE of -59,511.2%. Regulus Therapeu ranks third lowest with a ROE of -35,730.1%.

T2 Biosystems follows with a ROE of -30,693.7%, and Ironwood Pharmac rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -30,546.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ironwood Pharmac on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Ironwood Pharmac have risen 36.4%. We continue to monitor Ironwood Pharmac for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

