Anthera Pharmace has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry (ANTH, RGLS, VTVT, INSY, TTOO)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Anthera Pharmace ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Regulus Therapeu is next with a a current ratio of 0.7. Vtv Therapeuti-A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8.
Insys Therapeuti follows with a a current ratio of 0.8, and T2 Biosystems rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.9.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of T2 Biosystems on November 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.90. Since that call, shares of T2 Biosystems have fallen 37.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest current ratio anthera pharmace regulus therapeu vtv therapeuti-a insys therapeuti t2 biosystems