Anthem Inc Rises 2.42% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $269.90 to a high of $276.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $270.44 on volume of 516,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Anthem Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $317.99 and a 52-week low of $228.48 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $272.87 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

