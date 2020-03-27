Anthem Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Managed Health Care Industry (ANTM , HUM , CNC , UNH , CI )

We looked at the Managed Health Care industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM ) ranks first with a gain of 13.58%; Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM ) ranks second with a gain of 13.19%; and Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC ) ranks third with a gain of 11.30%.

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH ) follows with a gain of 8.74% and Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.11%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cigna Corp on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $180.13. Since that call, shares of Cigna Corp have fallen 12.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.