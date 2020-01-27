Anthem Inc Falls 3.38% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $289.35 to a high of $293.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $301.29 on volume of 805,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Anthem Inc has traded in a range of $228.48 to $317.99 and is now at $288.77, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Anthem Inc on October 22nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $257.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Anthem Inc have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor ANTM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.