Antero Resources has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (AR, SM, CNX, CHK, QEP)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:34am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest sales growth.

Antero Resources ranks lowest with a sales growth of 216.4%. Sm Energy Co is next with a sales growth of 352.8%. Consol Energy ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 518.9%.

Chesapeake Energ follows with a sales growth of 520.1%, and Qep Resources In rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 637.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qep Resources In on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.77. Since that call, shares of Qep Resources In have fallen 89.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

