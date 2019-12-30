Antero Resources Falls 4.37% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.68 to a high of $2.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.83 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Antero Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.03 and a 52-week low of $1.86 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $2.86 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

