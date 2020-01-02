Antero Midstream Corp has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (AM, OKE, WMB, SUN, KMI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Antero Midstream Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 153.3%. Following is Oneok Inc with a projected earnings growth of 95.7%. Williams Cos Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 59.4%.

Sunoco LP follows with a projected earnings growth of 52.7%, and Kinder Morgan In rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 28.6%.

