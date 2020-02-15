Antero Midstream Corp is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (AM, GLNG, NAT, STNG, TNK)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Antero Midstream Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.15. Following is Golar Lng Ltd with a sales per share of $1.42. Nordic American ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $1.49.

Scorpio Tankers follows with a sales per share of $2.21, and Teekay Tank-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $2.41.

