Antero Midstream Corp is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (AM, OKE, CAPL, WMB, SUN)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Antero Midstream Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 153.3%. Following is Oneok Inc with a projected earnings growth of 95.7%. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 65.3%.

Williams Cos Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 59.4%, and Sunoco LP rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 52.7%.

