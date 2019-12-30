Annaly Capital M Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.37%

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.42 to a high of $9.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.54 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Annaly Capital M have traded between a low of $8.07 and a high of $10.51 and are now at $9.78, which is 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

