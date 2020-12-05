Annaly Capital M Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.16%

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.87 to a high of $6.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.05 on volume of 5.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Annaly Capital M have traded between a low of $3.51 and a high of $10.50 and are now at $5.90, which is 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% lower and 2.95% lower over the past week, respectively.