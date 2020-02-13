Annaly Capital M Rises 3.18% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.08 to a high of $10.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.09 on volume of 12.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Annaly Capital M and will alert subscribers who have NLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Annaly Capital M has traded in a range of $8.07 to $10.51 and is now at $10.30, 28% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.45% higher over the past week, respectively.