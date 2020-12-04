Anika Therapeuti has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ANIK, RTIX, NEOG, WST, COO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Anika Therapeuti ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -21.2%. Rti Surgical Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%. Neogen Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 18.3%.

West Pharmaceut follows with a EBITDA growth of 33.4%, and Cooper Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 41.1%.

