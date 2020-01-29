Andersons Inc has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Food Distributors Industry (ANDE, UNFI, SYY, CHEF, SPTN)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Andersons Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.9 million. Following is United Natural with a an RPE of $1,000,000. Sysco Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $870,000.

Chefs Warehouse follows with a an RPE of $668,000, and Spartannash Co rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $549,000.

