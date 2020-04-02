Andersons Inc has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Food Distributors Industry (ANDE, CHEF, SYY, UNFI, SPTN)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Andersons Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 33.9%. Chefs Warehouse is next with a future earnings growth of 24.6%. Sysco Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.4%.

United Natural follows with a future earnings growth of 13.0%, and Spartannash Co rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 5.2%.

