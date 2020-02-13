Andersons Inc Falls 6.69% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.57 to a high of $24.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.64 on volume of 75,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Andersons Inc has traded in a range of $17.82 to $38.23 and is now at $22.45, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

