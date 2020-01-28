Andersons Inc is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Beta (ANDE, SPTN, UNFI, SYY, CHEF)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Andersons Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Spartannash Co with a a beta of 0.9. United Natural ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.
Sysco Corp follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.
