Amplify Snack Br has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (BETR, BGS, POST, K, HSY)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Amplify Snack Br ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 70.67. Following is B&G Foods Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 62.27. Post Holdings In ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.38.

Kellogg Co follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.69, and Hershey Co/The rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.59.

