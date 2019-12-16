Amphenol Corp-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.34%

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $107.99 to a high of $109.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $108.30 on volume of 56,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Amphenol Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $109.32 and a 52-week low of $74.95 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $108.58 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 1.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amphenol Corp-A on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $90.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Amphenol Corp-A have risen 18.7%. We continue to monitor APH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.