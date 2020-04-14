Amphenol Corp-A Rises 1.81% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.91 to a high of $83.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $83.12 on volume of 517,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Amphenol Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $63.05 and a high of $110.24 and are now at $82.12, 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Amphenol Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Amphenol Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.