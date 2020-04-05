Amphenol Corp-A Falls 1.80% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.24 to a high of $84.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.31 on volume of 480,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Amphenol Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.24 and a 52-week low of $63.05 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $83.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

