Amphenol Corp-A Falls 1.80% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.24 to a high of $84.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.31 on volume of 480,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amphenol Corp-A have traded between a low of $63.05 and a high of $110.24 and are now at $83.91, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

