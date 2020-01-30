Amphenol Corp-A Falls 1.28% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.34 to a high of $102.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $102.60 on volume of 276,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Amphenol Corp-A has traded in a range of $83.78 to $110.24 and is now at $101.79, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

