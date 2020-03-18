Amphenol Corp-A (APH) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $67.98

Shares of Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) opened today above their pivot of $65.51 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $67.98. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $69.45 and $73.39.

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) has potential upside of 43.5% based on a current price of $67.52 and analysts' consensus price target of $96.92. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $97.47 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $99.28.

Amphenol Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.24 and the current low of $63.05 and are currently at $67.52 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

