Amphenol Corp-A (APH) Breaks Through Resistance at $101.18

Shares of Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $100.06 today and have reached the first resistance level of $101.18. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $102.88 and $105.70 will be of interest.

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) is currently priced 2.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $96.92. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $105.88, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $97.60.

Over the past year, Amphenol Corp-A has traded in a range of $83.78 to $110.24 and is now at $99.46, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

