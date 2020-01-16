Amphenol Corp-A is Among the Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (APH, AVX, DLB, KN, ROG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Amphenol Corp-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.05. Avx Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.43. Dolby Laborato-A ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.79.

Knowles Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.33, and Rogers Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.04.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amphenol Corp-A on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $90.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Amphenol Corp-A have risen 21.3%. We continue to monitor Amphenol Corp-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.