MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Amphastar Pharma is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (AMPH, AKRX, CTLT, MRK, HZNP)

Written on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:23am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Amphastar Pharma ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.09. Akorn Inc is next with a FCF per share of $1.23. Catalent Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.28.

Merck & Co follows with a FCF per share of $1.67, and Horizon Pharma P rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.69.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amphastar Pharma and will alert subscribers who have AMPH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share amphastar pharma akorn inc catalent inc Merck & Co horizon pharma p

Ticker(s): AMPH AKRX CTLT MRK HZNP

Contact Amy Schwartz