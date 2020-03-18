Amphastar Pharma is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (AMPH, AKRX, CTLT, MRK, HZNP)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Amphastar Pharma ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.09. Akorn Inc is next with a FCF per share of $1.23. Catalent Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.28.
Merck & Co follows with a FCF per share of $1.67, and Horizon Pharma P rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.69.
