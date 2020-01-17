Ampco-Pittsburgh has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Steel Industry (AP, X, TMST, ZEUS, SXC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.22. Us Steel Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.42. Timkensteel ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.59.

Olympic Steel follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.62, and Suncoke Energy I rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.89.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh on June 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.82. Since that call, shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh have fallen 23.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.