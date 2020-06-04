Ampco-Pittsburgh has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Steel Industry (AP, TMST, X, ZEUS, SXC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.22. Following is Timkensteel with a a price to book ratio of 0.22. Us Steel Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.24.

Olympic Steel follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.35, and Suncoke Energy I rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.54.

